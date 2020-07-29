The Black Jacket Symphony

The Black Jacket Symphony presents Queen's 'A Night at the Opera' ft. Marc Martel 

The Black Jacket Symphony presents Queen's 'A Night at the Opera' ft. Marc Martel on Sept. 4

The Black Jacket Symphony is partnering with Pell City CEPA and LakeFest for the summer’s biggest COVID-conscious lake event. Join us for a performance of Queen’s “A Night at the Opera” ft. Marc Martel.

The event will be held at the Pell City Sports Complex on Logan Martin Lake on Friday, September 4 and offers patrons a way to enjoy a fun night out while keeping social distancing at the forefront. Come kick off Labor Day weekend with an unforgettable concert under the stars sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union!

Reserved land tickets are being sold as 8’x8’ tailgate squares. One ticket admits up to four individuals. All tailgate squares are socially distanced to help make this a COVID-conscious event. VIP tickets are available. Fans are allowed and encouraged to bring their own tailgate setup, including beverages, food, and lawn chairs. None will be available for purchase on site. On-site parking is free—please arrive in one vehicle per ticket. Doors open at 6:00pm with the show starting at 7:30pm.

"It's been a tough year for entertainment in St. Clair County, but CEPA has been determined to bring something amazing to this community," said Jeff Thompson, CEPA Executive Director. "Working with The Black Jacket Symphony again – as well as LakeFest and AmFirst – to put together this one-of-a-kind event will undoubtedly be the highlight of our summer, and we hope it will be for you, too."

Due to the generosity of sponsors, the event is free to boats and will feature large video screens for optimum viewing.

“As Pell City is our newest branch home, we are thrilled to bring the Black Jacket Symphony’s performance of Queen’s ‘A Night at the Opera’ with Marc Martel to the community and to our members,” said Bill Connor, AmFirst President and CEO. “We hope that this event will bring a much-needed evening of safe, socially distanced, outdoor fun for music lovers of all ages.”

Proceeds benefit Logan Martin Charity Foundation and Pell City CEPA.

Limited land tickets are available and go on sale Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. Additional event information can be found at www.pellcityCEPA.com. VIP Tickets and sponsorship details are available by emailing Justin Hogeland at justn101@yahoo.com.

What: The Black Jacket Symphony presents Queen’s “A Night at the Opera” ft. Marc Martel

Where: Pell City Sports Complex at Lake Logan Martin

When: Friday, September 4, 2020

Tickets available at www.PellCityCEPA.com

Ticket Price: $100 on land (admits 4 people); Free on water

On Sale Friday, July 31st

For more info, email jason@aframemgmt.com

