The Center for Education in Performing Arts (CEPA) in Pell City is excited to announce a partnership with Hargray Communications that will bring all-new arts and cultural experiences and opportunities to the citizens of Pell City and St. Clair County in 2020.
As of this month, Hargray’s mission to invest in and support the Pell City community now includes assisting CEPA with its goal to bring top-quality performers to the stage. First up – The Black Jacket Symphony, which will perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” on Feb. 13 and 14 at 7 p.m.
“We could not have brought The Black Jacket Symphony to Pell City without the help of Hargray, plain and simple,” said CEPA Executive Director Jeff Thompson. “We told the company it was a milestone for us to deliver the show to the many in town who had been asking for it, and Hargray didn’t hesitate to step up.”
In addition to supporting performances like The Black Jacket Symphony, Hargray supports CEPA’s Local Sounds and Spotlight Drama Education programs. Local Sounds will feature it’s the first performance of the year on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. when The Fellas R&B Band feat. CJ O’Neal returns to CEPA.
Spotlight, a county-wide drama education and outreach program operated by CEPA, plans to produce 11 plays and musicals in 2020, including the Spotlight Core Club’s “12 Angry Jurors” (12 Angry Men), which will arrive April 3-5.
“We want the people of Pell City to know that we’re not just a partner with CEPA, we’re your neighbor,” Hargray General Manager Tim Kelley said. “We’re here to promote and support the people in this amazing community, and this partnership is only the first step toward that goal.”
“Rumours” Ticket Sweepstakes:
To commemorate the major event of their sponsorship, Hargray is hosting a VIP Valentine’s Day Experience Sweepstakes. Each prize pack will include two tickets to CEPA’s Black Jacket Symphony, a Fleetwood Mac Rumours T-shirt and Vinyl record, plus an Omaha Steaks gift certificate.
The Sweepstakes will run from Jan. 20 to Feb. 9 with two prize pack winners chosen at random. Those interested in entering for a chance to win can do so by visiting the Hargray Store at 1621 Cogswell Ave or Hargray on Facebook. No purchase is necessary.
About CEPA:
CEPA Management, a federally recognized 501c3 nonprofit, operates a first-class event facility – The Center for Education and Performing Arts in Pell City – in conjunction with owners Pell City Schools and the City of Pell City. In addition, the organization seeks to locate, engage, foster and present theatrical and musical arts to the public to provide a premier cultural venue for the citizens of our community.
The Black Jacket Symphony
Performing Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours”
Presented by Hargray
Feb. 13-14 at 7 p.m. at CEPA
