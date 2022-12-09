On Wednesday, Dec. 21 at noon, the Pell City Library will welcome Alabama's own celebrity chef and cookbook author, Martie Duncan for its Wild and Wonderful Wednesday series.
Duncan will share from her new release, Martie Duncan's Sweet Home Alabama - Destinations and Dishes Worth the Trip, with special places to visit, delicious recipes, and behind-the scenes stories as she traveled throughout the state, creating this work.
Duncan will also do a cooking demo that she will share with the audience.
Books will be available for purchase and signing for those needing a special last-minute gift for someone on their Christmas list.
