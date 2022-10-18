Some careers are worth celebrating.
That is the case for St. Clair County Commission member, The Honorable Paul Manning, who has spent 36 years as one of the leaders of the county, seeing St. Clair grow into what it is today.
On Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m., Annette Manning and Cathy Fine are organizing a celebration of his achievements of more than three and a half decades of service to the county.
The celebration is taking place from the St. Clair County Arena located at 100 Arena Drive, Blair Farm Road, in Odenville, Ala.
Dinner will also be served. RSVP to Manning or Fine at (205) 812-6308 or (205) 405-2112.
