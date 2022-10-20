Pell City Chamber of Commerce has named Casey Cambron its person of the year.
“This community is the most giving and the fact that I’m even thought of in the names of the ones who’ve been nominated in the past and this year is just overwhelming,” said Cambron.
He said he would also like to thank his wife, Brittney Cambron, for pushing him to work harder every day.
Last year’s winner was Denise Olivastri. Cambron was nominated alongside Nicole Anderson and Michelle Tumlin.
Cambron first moved to Pell City in 2012. Since, he has created Lakeside Live Music Fest, which brings local live entertainment to Pell City. All of the proceeds from that event go to the local police, fire departments and charities.
He also hosts the Pell City Block Party car show, which helped raise funds for children with cancer, and Angel’s Hope. He has also chaired the block party this past year.
Cambron is a member of the Rotary Club of Pell City, where he currently serves as board of director. He has also been board of director of the Pell City Chamber of Commerce. He will serve as Pell City Chamber president in 2023.
Other award recipients include:
• 2022 Small Business of the Year- Gilreath Printing
• 2022 Medium Business of the Year-Dock’s Bar & Grill
• 2022 Large Business of the Year- Chick-Fil-A Pell City
• 2022 Professional of the Year-Santa Claus
• 2022 Small Industry of the Year-Goodgame Company
• 2022 Large Industry of the Year-Garrison Steel
• 2022 Nonprofit of the Year-Logan Martin Lakefest
• 2022 Policeman of the Year-Officer William Ballard
• 2022 Fireman of the Year-Fire Medic Jeremy Davis
• 2022 Citizen of the Year- Casey Cambron
