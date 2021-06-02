On Saturday, four Adamsville residents were killed after a car accident resulted from the car plunging into Logan Martin Lake.
The car left the interstate before becoming submerged in the lake, but the cause of the accident is still unknown at this time.
Victims are April Whatley, 37; Mariah Towns, 18; Rosalyn White, 5 and Reginald J. White, 3, according to St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell. The only survivor, 39-year-old Reginald White, was taken to UAB Hospital.
The accident took place about 11 p.m. that Saturday night, which resulted in lanes on Interstate 20 Eastbound to be shut down for a period of time.
