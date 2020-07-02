The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephen Pike, 31 of Pell City following a chase that began in Ragland and ended in Talladega County.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Pike was charged with possession of a controlled substance, fleeing or attempting to elude and illegal possession of prescription medication.
In a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to assist the Ragland Police Department on a suspicious person call at 12:19 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene Pike attempted to flee in a vehicle.
Pike was pursued down U.S Highway 231 through Pell City eventually being stopped on County Road 207.
The Sheriff’s office thanked the Pell City Police Department and the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance during the arrest.
