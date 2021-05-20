Moody Spotlight’s performance of “Camp Rock” was such a success this weekend that the performers wanted to keep on entertaining even after the show was over.
According to Lara Meeks, director of the play, Moody Spotlight’s performance was a huge success, witnessed by those who were in attendance.
“There was a lot of audience participation, tons of laughter and even a few tears,” Meeks said. “They sang out, had fun and performed their hearts out.”
The audience told the story of success from the two nights of performances, as Meeks said they averaged a combined number of around 400 people for both nights. Meeks said the mandate keeping the audience total at 200 was lifted a day before the performance, allowing them to increase their numbers.
“We thought we were going to have to turn people away,” Meeks said. “We ended up allowing more than the 200 we thought we could have. Both nights saw a combined number of around 400 people. That blew us away.”
With high audience numbers and audience participation, Meeks and Moody Spotlight felt exhilarated to see their play come to life in front of such an engaging crowd.
As for what is next for Spotlight Moody, the enthusiasm amongst the students and the director indicates they want to do another show as soon as possible. However, Meeks said they are currently looking at deciding what their Fall performance is going to be. Additionally, they want to do another musical next Spring.
Meeks also took the time to praise Shelby Maddox, head of Spotlight, for all of her hard work with making the performance happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.