Sheriff Billy Murray released a statement Friday morning in regards to chase that took place at on the county line around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The St. Clair County Criminal Investigation Division located a vehicle with an out of state license plate that matched the description of a suspect involved in several mini storage burglaries.
Shine Howard, 43, of Talladega attempted to elude investigators and after a short chase Howard fled on foot. The St. Clair Correctional Dog Team was dispatched and he was captured.
Howard was arrested on three failure to appear felony warrants. The investigation is ongoing at this time with stolen property being recovered.
Murray thanked the Pell City Police Department, Lincoln Police Department, Talladega County Sheriff's Office and the St. Clair Dog Team for their assistance with the arrest.
