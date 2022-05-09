MOODY —
Moody High School officials broke ground on a new facility that will house STEM, performing arts and athletics.
“We had a big number of our community members and commissioners and city council and a lot of very supportive people in the community that were able to make it out,” said Principal Chris Walters. “It was a great event and I’m really encouraged about the growth and the future of Moody High School and Moody schools in general.”
He said he hopes the theater, band and eventual choral program will benefit from this addition after being “shortchanged” for so long. In the past students have had to put on productions and programs in the cafeteria that is currently located at the school.
The last phase of the rebuild is what Walters called “bringing our students into the 21st century.
“It’s really more about the building and what we’re going to be able to do academically for our students.”
the building and all renovations are on track to be complete in 2025.
The new high school will be placed at the site of the current student parking lot, so portables won’t be necessary.
“That’s the beautiful thing about the way we’ve designed this, is that we are doing it on our property, so we are saving that money, and we don’t have to displace any students,” said Walters.
According to school administration, construction projects are largely due to the property tax increase that was passed last November. Walters said he’s grateful and he hopes people understand that this is all to benefit the students and future adult residents of Moody.
“They’re going to be more prepared, which is only going to generate higher class citizens when they’re able to leave here and be contributing members of society,” said Walters. “I think that’s really what this brings to the table.”
He said he also believes this is an important piece that goes along with social, academic and athletic improvements because a more successful school will raise property and educational value of the area.
Officials also celebrated beginning work within the next week on the high school’s football field. The current field is set to be replaced with artificial turf, which is being done by Game Day Athletics.
Moving the dirt for the new football field will begin on Monday. As long as the weather permits, the entire process should take around 90 days. Walters said he has no worries about the field being incomplete before the next season.
In addition to the upgraded surface, new fencing will also be put up. Walters said he hopes these additions will improve the overall aesthetic of the sports area. He also said it’s been kept in mind that the field will be used for soccer as well, which the field will also be painted to accommodate.
