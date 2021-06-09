After the success of the first “Logan Martin Rumble,” the second rumble is set to begin at the Pell City CEPA Center on July 24.
The event is presented by One One Six Boxing Promotions, who have a reputation of promoting popular and up-and-coming fighters. For the event in Pell City, this includes Eduardo Aguilar, Jimmy Ford lll, Saben Cura and Jesse Walters. Eric Perry (3-0) will be fighting for the vacant USBF heavyweight championship against an opponent to be named at a later date.
Tickets can be purchased now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/logan-martin-rumble-ii-tickets-157667027323?aff=erelexpmlt from prices ranging $30 to $500. Doors are set to open at 4 p.m. with the opening bell being 5 p.m. Former fightnews.com writer Christian Schmidt will be the ring announcer.
The first Logan Martin Rumble in December 2020 featured an appearance from boxing legend Roy Jones Jr., who was supporting one of his fighters.
With rules eased off from the pandemic, the Logan Martin Rumble 2 will be full capacity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.