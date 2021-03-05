The following comes from the Alabama Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
Local and county law enforcement responded to a bomb threat early Friday at the Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City. At approximately 5 a.m., an anonymous caller phoned the home and warned a person on staff that a bomb was set to detonate inside the home at 7:30 a.m. The home immediately contacted law enforcement and implemented the home’s comprehensive emergency preparedness plan.
First responders were at the home within minutes of the call and conducted a complete sweep of inside and outside areas with assistance from a K-9 unit from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Pell City Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident as well. No bomb was found and the home was cleared and reported safe at about 9 a.m.
“Our staff responded appropriately and followed protocols efficiently to ensure both residents and employees were safe and protected during the emergency,” said Scott Hurst, Regional Vice President of Operations for HMR of Alabama, the healthcare provider that operates the home.
The Pell City Police Department is investigating the incident to determine who made the bomb threat.
