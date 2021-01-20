President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office Wednesday morning surrounded by former presidents and Congressional leaders. Nearly 200,000 flags on the National Mall represented those who could not attend the inauguration.
Former president Donald Trump left the White House early Wednesday morning, choosing not to attend the inauguration and instead fly to Mar-a-lago.
Three former presidents — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — were in attendance.
In his speech to the nation, Biden referred several times to the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, declaring, “The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. We’ve learned again that democracy is precious and democracy is fragile. At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.
“This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day. A day in history and hope, of renewal and resolve.”
Biden, the 46th president of the United States, promised to unify the county following a series of unprecedented national and global crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the attempted siege of the United States Capitol earlier this year.
“Without unity, there is no peace ” said Biden.
That call for unity extended to both major political parties, holding out hope that some level of bipartisanship can be achieved.
“Policy doesn’t have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path,” Biden said. “Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war.”
He asked Republicans to give him a chance. “I pledge this to you – I will be a president for all Americans, and I promise you, I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did,” Biden said.
Biden also addressed other issues he believed to be national crises, such as systemic racism and climate change.
His administration, he said will work to “put people to work in good jobs, overcome the deadly virus,” ensure children are in school, “rebuild the middle class and make health care secure for all.”
He also took a moment for silent prayer for the 400,000 victims in America of the COVID-19 virus.
“This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward and we must meet this moment as the United States of America,” he said.
He ended his 20 minute speech with a promise to the American people.
“I give you my word, I will always level with you. I will defend the Constitution. I will defend our democracy. I will defend America,” Biden said.
Biden became the oldest president in American history to take the oath, at age 78.
Harris made history by becoming the first female vice president. she is also the first black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the nation’s second-highest office.
