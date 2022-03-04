Longtime Pell City High School Emmett Lee Gaskin passed away Feb. 21 after a long battle with cancer at the age of 76.
Gaskin taught at the high school from 1973 until 1997.
Gaskin received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Auburn University. After, he served in Vietnam as a medic. Before returning to the U.S., Gaskin taught for a year in Frankfort Germany.
In his obituary Gaskin is described as a beloved science teacher. Within his decades at PCHS, he won the CIBA Geigy award for teacher of the year.
He was also described as having a natural eye for beauty. He found love in his everyday surroundings, sometimes in something as simple as flowers. His obituary states he loved flowers, floral designs, holiday decorations and landscapes.
Gaskin was born in Birmingham, where he remained until college. Before his death, he lived in Irondale.
Pell City High School Principal Richard Garris said Gaskin was “highly thought of” and the school’s condolences go out to his family.
“We appreciate his service to Pell City High School,” said Garris.
According to friend Pam Foote, Gaskin was always pulling pranks on his students and the joke was returned to him when it was time to name the PCHS mascot. Foote said the PCHS panther is named for Emmett because he was “constantly fussing about athletics taking precedence over academics.”
“He was a stickler for losing class time to extracurricular activities, that is why students voted to name the Panther after him,” said Foote.
Danielle Daly, former student of Gaskin’s biology and chemistry classes from 1982-84, said he had a fantastic sense of humor.
“He aggravated and teased his students, prodding them to use the grey matter between their ears instead of just regurgitating lines from the books,” said Daly.
Daly attributes her love for science and her eventual career in radiology to Gaskin. She said she’s grateful for the times she saw him in recent years at class reunions.
“He seemed to relish his time with his former students,” said Daly.
There will be a memorial service at a later date in honor of Gaskin. As stated in his obituary, in his honor “water your plants and garden and think of Emmett.” Contributions to Gaskin’s favorite charities are also requested in his honor.
Those charities include: Public Radio WBHM 90.3, Alabama Public Television, Prostate Cancer Foundation, Forever Wild Alabama, c/o Nature Conservancy of Alabama or 1917 Clinic At UAB.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ridoutstrussvillechapel.com for the Gaskin family.
