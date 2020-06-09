Barber Motorsports Park announced dates for their 2020 Barber Vintage Festival. The festival will take place Oct. 9-11 and include activities such as vintage racing, swap meets, off-road trails and stunt shows.
Tickets are on sale now by visiting barberracingevents.com/barbervintagefestival.
Barber Vintage Festival is one of the most highly anticipated motorcycle events in the world. The three-day festival features the Fan Zone with commercial vendors, concessions and entertainment; a Swap Meet with hundreds of vendors selling vintage motorcycles and parts. The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum also features extended hours as well as seminars hosted by celebrity guest speakers.
Entertainment includes The American Motor Drome Company’s Wall of Death is a vintage, live-action thrill show featuring a silo-shaped wooden cylinder 30 feet in diameter. Inside the drome, motorcycle daredevils travel along the vertical wall performing track, fancy and acrobatic riding. Demo rides on bikes from manufactures such as BMW, Royal Enfield, Indian and Yamaha.
