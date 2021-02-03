Carpenetti’s Pizzeria in Moody has taken the title of the Bama’s Best Pizza competition.
The restaurant is owned by the Carpenetti family and is managed by Frank Carpenetti. While he says he wanted to win the competition, it is just an honor to be recognized.
“It is an honor to be nominated for it and to have made it this far,” Carpenetti said. “This is all because of my customers for the votes. It’s just awesome. It’s like winning the Super Bowl.”
Carpenetti’s Pizzeria opened on August 7, 1997 and has been a staple of the Moody community since.
The winner of Bama’s best pizza was announced Tuesday.
Carpenetti’s received a plaque, cash prizes and will be featured on Simply Southern TV and in the magazine “Neighbors.”
The competition, sponsored by the Alabama Farmer’s Federation and the Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, accepted nominations for Alabama’s best pizza from Dec. 28 through Jan. 11. The competition started off as the “Edible Eight” before judges narrowed it down to the “Flavorful Four.”
Judges stopped by last Friday to taste a pepperoni pizza as well as specialty pizzas made by Carpenetti’s including a spinach alfredo pizza, a stuffed all-the-way pizza and a pepperoni, sausage, onion and bell pepper pizza.
Other finalists for the award included Valentina’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar in Madison, Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant in Sylacauga and Top-Notch Pizza and BBQ in Vernon.
For more information regarding the Bama’s Best Pizza competition, go to the Alabama Farmer’s Federation’s Facebook page.
