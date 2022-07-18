On Wednesday, July 20, at noon, the Pell City Public Library will welcome Sports Historian, Former ESPN Researcher, Two-Time Emmy Award Recipient, and Author/Speaker — Mark Everett Kelly will be at the library in connection with the Adult Summer Reading and Programming Series. In recognition of Jackie Robinson's 75th Anniversary, Kelly will be speaking on events surrounding Robinson's entry into the Major Leagues, his rookie season, and beyond. Expect to be inspired. The event is family-friendly and free.
Author Mark Everett Kelly to visit the Pell City Library
Jamie Browder
