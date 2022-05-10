ASHVILLE — The Ashville City Council will not hire mosquito spraying services for this upcoming summer. Mayor Derrick Mostella said research shows the services have shown poor results.
“Most of the data we got, it said it was pretty inconsistent and not very effective,” said Mostella.
Mostella said they would be better off taking the budgeted money and spending it on labor hours to make sure there’s no standing water within the city.
“That is the most effective means of controlling the mosquitos, and that spray is just really ineffective,” said Mostella.
He also said it’s currently in the works to get some ditches across 10th Street and through some of the communities to make sure they’re draining correctly. He said the city is open to anyone with expertise who is interested in trying to change their mind about what products to use and their effectiveness.
“If enough people feel like it’s wanted, we would certainly consider it, so just come over and have a conversation with us, it’s certainly something we would entertain,” said Mostella.
The council also approved added a patrol officer position to the police department.
The police department has had issues with understaffing due to employees moving to other jobs and one officer currently on medical leave.
The council also announced the Magnolia Artisan Market, which will be taking place on May 14 at 9 a.m. The market will take place on Court St E and is being organized by Jess Alexander, owner of the Little Art Tree art studio. It will consist of vendors selling crafts and local artists showcasing their work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.