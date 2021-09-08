Ashville’s City Council rejected Advanced Disposal’s bid on Tuesday night, and will be signing a new contract with a different company.
Rather than having to accept the lowest bidder for a new trash service, the city will be able to sign a contract with the Solid Waste Authority, which has a contract with another company, Arrow, to provide trash services.
“It allows us to forgo the bid process, and allow us to enter a contract with them,” said Mayor Derrick Mostella.
Arrow will also provide service to service Steele and Ragland.
“We hope to have some discussions moving forward about potentially getting a brush truck at some point, and adding a limb pick-up service back to our city,” Mostella
Arrow should take over after October.
The city will take back over billing for trash services, which will be paired with water.
“We’re excited, I don’t think there’s any way possible they could do a worse job than what we’re currently getting,” said Mostella.
Citizens of Ashville have been struggling for months to have their trash picked up on a consistent basis by Advanced Disposal.
Mostella also announced that the city was accepted for the Alabama Community Excellence program it applied for last month. He said the program advisors should be visiting Ashville to begin working on city improvements by the end of the year.
The council also approved the following items:
- A reusable Christmas tree for the park
- Clear cutting Dietrich property
- Payment of $6000 to continue partnering with Pell City to use their animal control facilities
- The next regular meeting will be held on Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.
