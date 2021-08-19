Per Judge Mike Bowling, The Ashville Probate Tag Office has been closed temporarily until Aug. 26 due to COVID-19 exposure among the clerks.
Amy Free, probate court chief clerk, said that all unvaccinated employees who came in contact with those infected are currently quarantining. They will only be able to return if they’ve followed state regulations of being symptom free and test negative for the virus.
The Ashville Probate Court, recording, public records, and all Pell City offices are still open to the public, although administrators are trying to keep everything as socially distanced as possible.
“We’re trying to keep it was quarantined as possible, and we wear our masks when we go out into the halls,” said Free.
To limit exposure, Free also said the offices are trying to serve as many people as possible in the hallways, to avoid a potentially positive person to come into the office space.
“We’re just doing what the county tells us according to the state recommendations,” said Free.
Although not the tag office is not open to the public, employees are still handling online and mailed in renewals in an attempt to keep serving the community.
“The girls that are here are working hard to help everybody,” said Free.
