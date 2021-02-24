An Ashville man has been charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. Joshua Phillip Kyle is being held in the St. Clair County Jail with no bond.
This follows an investigation of a murdered man whose remains were found in the Hunters Crossing area of Odenville. According to reports, Odenville Police and the St. Clair Sheriff’s Office believe the remains found belong to John Scoggins. The body appeared to have been burned.
The investigation began on Sunday when the remains of the body were discovered. After an investigation was conducted in conjunction between the St. Clair Sheriff’s Office and the Odenville Police, an arrest was made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.