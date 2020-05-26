The St. Clair County Board of Education approved Shea Monroe to be hired as Ashville High Schools head football coach and athletic director during the May 19 meeting.
Monroe jumped right into the position as head coach by immediately meeting with assistant coaches and coordinator to begin discussing plans and goal for the school football program. As Athletic Director, Monroe plans to be involved in every sport.
Monroe is a native of Boganville, GA where he graduated from Georgia’s Grayson High School and continued on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education from Jacksonville State University while serving as a student assistant coach for the Gamecocks.
After graduating, Monroe served at the offensive line coach at Dublin High School in Georgia before working as an offensive coordinator at Lincoln High School. Monroe coached for a short time at Westbrook Christian but quickly returned to Lincoln where he coached for two years before becoming Ashville’s assistant football and softball coach in 2018.
He is also founder of the annual Alabama Spread and Defense Clinic. The clinic is a two day offensive and defensive lecture by coaches from around the country.
Monroe shared on Facebook his excitement by saying “I look forward to serving the student athletes and community of Ashville.” Monroe is expected to lead the Ashville Bulldogs on the field Aug. 21 at Ken Logan Stadium against the Oak Grove Tigers
