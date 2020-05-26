Ashville High School graduate Cesar Segura earned a four-year full academic scholarship to Yale University.
Segura graduated with a 4.39 GPA and has been ranked number one in the school for highest GPA from his freshman year through his senior year. Segura earned the Highest Average Award for Advance Placement Literature, Chemistry, Pre-Calculus, Spanish I and II, Pre-AP Biology and World History and Trigonometry.
Segura was President of the Student Government Association, member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta math honor society, Scholars Bowl and Ashville Bulldog Ambassador. Earlier in the school year, Segura was named Mr. Ashville.
Segura represented Ashville at the Alabama Boys State program and at the Emerging Leader’s Day. He participated in a three-week course at the University of Chicago in Molecular Engineering along with the Capstone Leadership Academy in Tuscaloosa and the HOBY Leadership Conference at Troy University.
Along with academics and leadership, Segura ran cross country, track and field, played basketball and soccer. He qualified four times for state in outdoor track and three times in cross country.
Segura plans to major in economics and later attend the Yale School of Law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.