In an Ashville City Council meeting on Monday, May 1, the city’s police force was the topic of conversation. The city approved three resolutions regarding the police department during the public meeting.
First up was a discussion about a more than $2 an hour pay increase for current full-time police officers. The city approved pay increases for police positions in March of 2020, which brought sergeants to $17.50 an hour, corporals to $17 an hour and full-time certified officers to $16.50 per hour.
According to police chief Ed Hampton, the city raised the pay rates recently to $19 for new hires. Hampton suggested the pay increase for the currently employed officers so that those already working for the city will make more than those just starting out.
Councilwoman Sue Price said she supported the pay increase if the budget allowed.
“I see no problem with it,” Price said.
The council approved the pay increase in an unanimous vote.
The pay increase now puts current full time officers at $19.85 an hour.
After a successful vote on the pay raise, the council also had discussions about purchasing used tasers for the police department.
Hampton has gotten five Axon Taser X2s from the City of Ragland. The used tasers come with batteries, holsters, current cartridge and two additional cartridges. The tasers typically cost $1,500 each when new. The additionally cartridges are usually $100 each, according to Hampton.
The council unanimously approved the tasers deal with Ragland for a grand total of $2,500.
The third and final police item on the agenda was a brief discussion on amending the city budget to allow two new part-time positions on the police force.
“We already have applicants interested in the positions,” Hampton said.
Ashville Mayor Derrick Mostella said the positions would still need to be posted properly before any hires can be approved.
The council voted to approve the two new positions with no further discussions.
In other action, the Ashville City Council:
- Heard an update about downtown improvement projects.
- Heard updates on water rate plans, planned to hear proposals at the next city council meeting on May 15.
- Heard updates on the search for vehicles for the water department and police department.
- Heard updates regarding the improvement project at the city park.
- Approved minutes from the council meeting on April 17, 2023.
- Approved Avenue Contracts for lodging, gas and tobacco tax agreements, pending attorney review.
- Approved paying bills due.
Councilman Edward Roscoe Lane was absent from the meeting.
The next meeting of the Ashville City Council is scheduled for May 15. The work session begins at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m.
