ASHVILLE — According to Ashville Mayor Derrick Mostella, the last time the city increased water rates was in 2016.
Now, with inflation impacting the cost of everything across the board, the city says it may be time for an increase.
“It won’t be some crazy, over the top increase,” Mostella said in a city council work session Monday, April 3. “It would be a minimum bump, whatever we come up with.”
The lowest increase percent tossed around in the work session was 2 percent; the highest proposed increase was 5 percent.
No matter what the percentage increase ends up being, Mostella says the city needs to have a plan in place for the future.
“We need to put maybe some sort of review in place — some type of plan — where we look at the rates every year or two, so we won’t wait another six years,” Mostella said.
The rate increase isn’t finalized, but the council hopes to have a proposal together to present in the next few weeks.
In addition to the discussion of water rates during the work session, the city council also discussed updates on the city park renovation, the new city library sign, ACE Program and grant applications for various projects.
Before the conclusion of the work session, Councilman Edward Lane asked for information about public storm shelters in the city. Now that Alabama is in the swing of tornado season, Lane wants to make sure residents have somewhere they can go if needed.
As of now, the only public storm shelter in the city is the downtown courthouse shelter, which holds between 80-100 people.
According to Mostella, the city has repeatedly applied for grants in the past several years to construct another storm shelter, but they haven’t been approved.
“It is my understanding that they give priority to places that don’t have any shelter at all,” Mostella said. “We have the downtown courthouse one, so we aren’t given as high a priority as others.”
Lane discussed the Shoal Creek storm shelter that was installed after the April 27, 2011, tornado outbreak killed 14 people along Shoal Creek Road.
Mostella said the city would apply for more grants in the future, but that the city needed to have a place in mind and property secured before they apply for the next grant, to ensure their chances of being approved.
Directly after the work session concluded, the regularly scheduled meeting of the Ashville City Council began with public hearings on the rezoning of two properties.
The first property, located at 19654 U.S. Highway 11, was requested to be rezoned from residential estate (RE) to residential and mobile home (R1MH). The recommendation from the planning commission was to approve the rezone request. The city council approved the ordinance unanimously.
The second property, located near Fant/Highway 11, was requested to be rezoned from commercial business (B2) to residential (R1). The planning commission recommended the council approve the rezone request. The city council approved the ordinance unanimously.
In other action, the Ashville City Council:
Approved minutes from the council meeti
- ng on March 20, 2023.
- Approved Resolution 2023-006 to update the budget for the LWCF.
- Approved a bid to replace traffic signs in the downtown area from a Jacksonville, Ala. company at a cost of $3,199.81.
- Approved purchase request from city police dept. for a used 2015 Ford Explored at a cost of no more than $14,900.
- Approved the purchase of the new library sign, brickwork and electrical work at a cost of $5,506.22.
- Approved paying bills due.
The next meeting of the Ashville City Council is April 17, 2023, at Ashville City Hall. The work session begins at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m.
