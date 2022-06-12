Currently the city of Ashville is considering how to spend money from the Community Foundation on playground equipment for the splash pad park.
“We’ve got time, but we certainly need to make sure that we’re staying on top of it and certainly don’t want to miss any deadlines to spend any money that we’ve been awarded,” said Mayor Derrick Mostella.
He said he still thinks the best use of that money is toward playground equipment. Currently they are considering purchasing equipment from Game Time, but some of the prices are a little higher than desired.
Mostella said he’s open to members of the community researching pieces of equipment and suggesting which playground equipment the city should buy.
“There’s no sense in building a park down there that doesn’t reflect what our folks want at the end of the day. It’s important that we do get some of their input,” said Mostella.
Representatives from the Alabama Community Excellence program visited in February, Mostella said they are still waiting to hear back from them.
The city has a couple of grants in the works such as the Water Conservation Fund grant, which wouldn’t be awarded until October 2022.
Mostella said there have been issues with waste water mitigation in southern counties, but he believes the city should still receive money from grants it applied for Ashville’s city waste water management.
“We’re looking at making some improvements, and one of them is a new water building we will hopefully be building to house our water department,” said Mostella.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.