ASHVILLE — Between the Community Foundation Grant and a grant made by Barbara Ingalls Shook, the Springville now has $40,000 to spend on a new park, located on 3rd Avenue, with the park splashpad.
At the regularly scheduled city council meeting, councilmembers discussed how these funds would be spent on items such as a play system and a merry-go-round.
The biggest issue the council is looking at is getting the equipment actually shipped to the city.
Sue Price said the city is incredibly thankful to receive the money and is looking forward to the park improvements it will provide.
In other business the council:
Discussed receiving a rough draft from the Alabama Community of Excellence program, which the city has been working on since February. A final copy has not yet been released.
Reviewed Bicentennial plans for November.
Created a part time librarian position that pays $10 per hour.
Approved a high bid of $45,000 to LRS Michael Norris for the purchase of the old library building.
