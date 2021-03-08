Ashville's Archery team just celebrated a win over Moody High School. However, there was only one post about it on Facebook. There were no team or game photos and no names of those who did particularly well.
The reason for this is because Ashville's archers need a $1,000 scanner to, among other things, put their scores in a computer. Compared on average for funds needed for other sports, the scanner would be considered cheap.
However, there are no school sponsored fundraisers. Nor are there big checks from alumni or athletic associations. They are essentially run by one proud parent.
Originally, archery was a primary tool for the survival of our ancestors. By 19th century England, it had become a popular form of recreation for the upper class and was called the sport of kings. In 1900, it made its first appearance in the U.S. Olympics. At one time, it was a large sport in America.
However, it has largely been replaced in favor of sports such as basketball and football. Some still keep the tradition alive in Ashville.
To donate to to club, find the Ashville Spirit Club Facebook page for information. Any contribution is appreciated. It will make life easier for the players, it will help the honing and maintaining of these skills and abilities and it will help Ashville continue the tradition of the sport of kings.
