Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the St. Clair county Sheriff office from April 19-24
April 21:
Stephn Pike, 30, of Pell City was arrested for domestic violence
Jeremy Gallups, 30, of Helena was arrested for bail jumping
Adam Haynes, 26, of Ragland was arrested for destruction of state property by an inmate, escape, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license
Shelly Melton, 49, of Pell City was arrested for assault in the third degree
Skylar Shephard, 18, or Odenville was arrested for unlawful distribution of marijuana and receiving stolen property
April 20:
Jason Moore, 33, of Leeds was arrested for possession of marajuana and possession of prarphernalia
April 19:
Calvin Edward Ham, 33, of Springville was arrested for possession of marijuana and driving under the influence
Kenric Whitworth, 41, of Anniston was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and having a pistol without a permit
April Millican, 41, of Attalla was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana
Nicole Hardison, 38, or Pell City was arested for appearing in a public place under the influence
Audrey Howard, 31, of Lincoln was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
