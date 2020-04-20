Arrest Report
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the St. Clair county Sheriff office from April 19-24

April 21:

Stephn Pike, 30, of Pell City was arrested for domestic violence 

Jeremy Gallups, 30, of Helena was arrested for bail jumping 

Adam Haynes, 26, of Ragland was arrested for destruction of state property by an inmate, escape, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license 

Shelly Melton, 49, of Pell City was arrested for assault in the third degree 

Skylar Shephard, 18, or Odenville was arrested for unlawful distribution of marijuana and receiving stolen property

April 20: 

Jason Moore, 33, of Leeds was arrested for possession of marajuana and possession of prarphernalia 

April 19:

Calvin Edward Ham, 33, of Springville was arrested for possession of marijuana and driving under the influence 

Kenric Whitworth, 41, of Anniston was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and having a pistol without a permit 

April Millican, 41, of Attalla was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana 

Nicole Hardison, 38, or Pell City was arested for appearing in a public place under the influence 

Audrey Howard, 31, of Lincoln was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia  

