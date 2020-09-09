St. Clair County schools announced that they will provide students with free lunches until Dec. 31 or when funding expiries.
“The St. Clair County Schools Child Nutrition Program is excited to offer free meals to all students, regardless of their eligibility status,” Stephanie Watson St. Clair Child Nutrition Program Director shared.
The free lunches are part of a new USDA program that helps families that may be struggling due to the pandemic.
Traditional students will receive their meals from the cafeteria as they normally would. Hybrid and virtual students will be served curbside at each schools cafeteria.
Meal pick-up times and locations are unique to each school campus. Visit the website of the school your child attends for information related to curbside pick-up options and to complete the meal sign-up sheet.
Signing up is not required to receive meals, however it will help the lunchroom staff be better prepared. Students can receive a breakfast and lunch during each pick-up.
This daily curbside meal pick-up is different from the meal pick-up that occurred during the school closure and over the summer. Your child must be enrolled in a St. Clair County School to receive these meals.
Watson also stressed the importance of completing the free and reduced-meal application for the 2020-21 school year. Once the USDA funding expires the new eligibility will already need to be in place in order to avoid a lapse in benefits.
Parents can visit sccboe.org to complete the application.
