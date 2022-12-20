From Amarillo all the way to the Atlantic Ocean, there’s almost nowhere warm to retreat to as a historically chill blast of Arctic air gets set to descend on St. Clair County and most of the southern United States ahead of the approaching Christmas holiday.
By the time Santa has settled back at the North Pole on Sunday, St. Clair County will be in the midst of a protracted cold snap; a “dangerous” weather event, according to the National Weather Service, in which even daytime high temperatures could fail to reach the freezing mark for at least three consecutive days.
The massive push of Arctic air is expected to arrive Thursday evening. After reaching a forecast high in the mid-50s during the day Thursday, temperatures are expected to plunge into the high 10s during the night and continue falling on Friday — a day with temperatures expected not to climb out of the 20s.
From there, things only get colder. The Birmingham office of the National Weather Service is forecasting Friday-night low temperatures in the single digits, with wind chills that could make the outside air feel as cold as -10 degrees. Though skies should be mostly clear from Friday on through the Christmas holiday, the cold pattern will remain firmly in place through the weekend, with Saturday’s highs and lows again nearing their bone-chilling Friday levels.
Fortunately, the lack of substantial winter precipitation after Thursday night, means widespread power outages and weather-related travel hazards aren’t expected threats this weekend. But NWS and preparedness officials advise that residents be ready in the event an incidental outage does occur — because if it does, the diving temperatures will bring immediate impacts.
In general, NWS urges residents to follow the “Four Ps” of cold-weather preparedness: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes. “Dress in layers, check on those vulnerable to the cold, remember outdoor pets, wrap pipes or let faucets drip,” the service advises. “Have a plan in the event of a power outage.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.