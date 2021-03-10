An Arab, Ala., man was charged with two counts related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol. Joshua James, 33, was arrested Tuesday and charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting and being in a restricted building or grounds.
According to court documents, James is a member of Oath Keepers, a “large but loosely organized group of individuals” that recruits current and former military, law enforcement and first responder personnel.
Federal agents identified James in several photos taken on Jan. 6 around the Capitol and used phone records to pin his location inside the building. Court documents also cite photos and videos from inside the Capitol that appear to show James.
The court documents also indicate that James provided security to speakers at the “Stop the Steal” rally and events that preceded the riot.
