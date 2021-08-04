AOD First Federal Credit Union and the Pell City Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on Pell City’s new bank on July 29.
This is the first AOD location developed in St. Clair County. Urainah Glidewell, executive director of the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, said that the company has already been a very important part of the community.
“We are very excited to have AOD as a member of the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, they are a wonderful sponsor and community partner with us,” said Glidewell.
The doors officially opened on July 31, 2020; however, due to COVID-19, the celebration had to be put off until nearly a year after opening the doors to citizens for the first time.
“Last year we weren’t able to celebrate, so I’m so glad that we’re able to come together now and finally have their ribbon cutting,” said Glidewell.
AOD’s executive board dedicated the building to Larry Daughtery, AOD board Vice Chairman, who has worked for the company for 21 years. The building is officially named the Larry J. Daughtery Pell City Branch of AOD Federal Credit Union.
Jean Newton, a board of directors member and secretary, said she was excited to see finally see the business be celebrated, and that they had the opportunity to honor Daughtery.
“We’re really excited to name it after Larry, because he has done so much for us down here,” said Jean Newton, an AOD board of director member and secretary.
The branch is located at 275 Vaughn Lane in Pell City.
