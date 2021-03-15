All American Ford is bringing a new facility and new jobs to St. Clair County, with the groundbreaking for their new location taking place on Feb. 25 in Odenville.
The facility, scheduled to open in October, will provide 40 full-time jobs to the residents of St. Clair. The building will be 21,000 square feet.
According to James Hill III, attorney for the St. Clair County Commission, the move is one of hopefully many St. Clair will see in the future. Hill says that total capital investment in the facility is around $3 million. Additionally, the facility is projected to bring in an excess of $8 million in taxable sales.
These types of business moves and economic developments is what the County Commission has their eyes on for St. Clair. While some cities in the county would prefer to have the Ford facility in their areas, the success of an incoming business in one area of the county could lead to growth in other areas of the county.
“This is a positive development for the county and also all the municipalities,” Hill said. “If the business is successful on one side of the interstate in Odenville, it will be successful on the other side of the interstate in Springville.”
Hill further added the St. Clair will be a prime location for further business interests due to all the good land and property available throughout the county.
With the ground broken for the Ford facility, there is plenty for future employees to be excited about. For example, the facility will consist of a customer lounge with add-ons like wi-fi and a deli.
