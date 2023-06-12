The big news in St. Clair County this week is the completion of the new jail in Pell City. It is also a time to appreciate law enforcement. The fact that a newer, bigger, safer, more secure facility will allow them to do their jobs more effectively sheds light on the difficulties they have and will face until the facility opens. This is expected in July or August.
But they have and will continue to do their jobs. Put themselves in harm’s way to keep our homes, businesses, schools and streets safe. This Saturday, they will benefit the county in a fun way.
Beginning at 10 a.m. is the Inaugural St. Clair County Law Enforcement Softball tournament. Members of law enforcement from all over the county will form teams and play softball. There is no charge to watch. There will be treats from lemonade and snow cones to more substantive fare from food trucks.
This is to benefit Children’s Place, a child advocacy center for abused children. They are also known as PACT, professionals against child trauma. This organization receives reports, gathers evidence, conducts interviews and provides counseling for children and non violent family members. It is for St. Clair County citizens or incidents that occur in the county. They also grant courtesy interviews outside the county upon request.
It is clear why this organization would be near and dear to the hearts of law enforcement. They are there from the first report through the gathering of evidence and eventual arrests. This might be the worst part of their jobs. But they do it.
So, come on out. Enjoy some food and drinks. Help support the organization while having fun.
And watch our officers, deputies and other local law enforcement go to bat for these kids.
