Joe Stevens, a track and field team Bulldawg, has brought home the state championship for the 3200m! He also set a personal record and a school record with a time of 10:02. The previous record was 10:09. Outstanding, Joe!
The Ashville High School Track and Field Team has continually distinguished itself. Two members just signed on to run at University of North Alabama and The University of Mobile. Those team members also won the prestigious Nunnally Award.
These Dawgs don't just go fast, they go far.
Alabama Mailbox Company hosted Pets on the Square to rave reviews by those who attended. So, don't make any plans for July 3 because they will be hosting an Independence Day celebration. There will be live music by The Wingnuts, vendors, a bounce house, fireworks of course and several food trucks.
Mayor Mostella has issued an ordinance concerning out of town food trucks. They are to set up on city, not county , property, and at a respectable distance from restaurants. They will be charged a $100 permit fee and $25 per day fee. So, even though they are from out of town, Ashville reaps the benefits.
It is so important to spend locally. It may cost a little more. But it is what makes projects and programs like community sports, the Summer Reading Program, and the Blessings Box possible. It is what makes Ashville... Ashville.
And that is priceless.
