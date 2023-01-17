A single-vehicle crash at about 6:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, has claimed the life of a Gadsden man, according to Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Daniel I. Hodges, 29, was fatally injured when the 1999 Buick Regal he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Hodges was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on St. Clair County 22, approximately five miles south of Ashville, in St. Clair County. Nothing further is available as troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
