According to a press release from the Alabama Department of Revenue, many of those affected by the winter storms are going to receive help from ALDOR.
The Alabama Department of Revenue is offering tax relief to Alabama taxpayers who reside or have a business in federally declared disaster areas where damage was caused by recent winter storms. The tax relief measures mirror IRS measures in the same declared disaster areas.
ALDOR will grant filing extensions to taxpayers directly affected by these winter storms. Alabama taxpayers residing in areas designated as disaster areas by the federal government have until June 15 to file tax returns due on or after Feb. 11, and before June 15. Penalty relief will be provided during the extension period.
Affected taxpayers filing for Individual Income Tax, Corporate Income Tax, Pass-through Entities, Business Privilege Tax, or Withholding Tax may submit a penalty waiver request using the Department’s Form PWR, which can be accessed on the Department’s website at:
https://revenue.alabama.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/fpwr0920.pdf. Taxpayers may submit the form to the Department’s Income Tax Administration Division at the address on the form.
In addition, taxpayers in areas not specifically designated as disaster areas who encounter difficulty filing on time due to weather-related circumstances associated with these winter storms may be eligible to request a waiver of late-filing and late-payment penalties after providing appropriate documentation to ALDOR.
