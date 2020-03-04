The results from Alabama’s super Tuesday are in with all 67 counties reporting results.
Former vice president Joe Biden swept Alabama’s democratic primary election receiving 63 percent of the votes. Following close behind, Bernie Sanders receiving 17% of votes and Michael Bloomberg receiving 12 percent.
Donald Trump received 96 percent of votes for Alabama, winning the Republican nomination.
Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session and ex-college football coach Tommy Tuberville will face in a runoff election March 31. Session and Tuberville won the majority of votes with Bradley Byrne trailing behind with only 25 percent of the votes.
Candidates must secure 50 percent of the vote, which makes Tuberville closest receiving 33.41 percent of the votes. Winner of the runoff election will face incumbent Democratic Senator Doug Jones in the November election
Amendment one, which was on the ballot for Alabama, would have changed the the state school board members from being voted in to them being appointed by the governor. The amendment was defeated by a three to one margin with 75 percent of Alabamians voting against the amendment.
St. Clair County had a 33 percent voter turnout and stayed consistent with statewide results voting Biden for the Democratic Presidential nominee and Trump as the the Republic nominee. St. Clair County also overwhelmingly voted for Tommy Tuberville over Jeff Sessions. Tuberville received 44 percent of the votes while Sessions only received 25 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.