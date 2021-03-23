Governor Kay Ivey has announced the Alabama Capitol and the Governor’s Mansion are now open to the public effective immediately. All were closed to unscheduled visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As more Alabamians voluntarily get vaccinated and our COVID-19 numbers continue in an encouraging direction, it is only proper that our state capitol and governor’s mansion are once again open to the public,” Gov. Ivey said. “I appreciate the people of Alabama being patient and abiding by the COVID-19 protocols, however, I’m excited to announce that we can safely welcome folks back for a visit.”
The Alabama Capitol is open for self-guided tours only, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Goat Hill Museum Store, located within the Alabama Capitol, is now open to members of the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Alabama Governor’s Mansion is open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only via tours@mansion.alabama.gov or by calling 334-834-3022. Additional information on hours and scheduling a tour may be found on the governor’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.