Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall spoke to members of the community in Pell City at the courthouse on Monday night. He spoke to the St. Clair chapter of the club VOCAL, which stands for victims of crime and leniency. The club’s mission is to change laws that allow violent offenders to receive parole. Aniah Blanchard’s mother, Angela Harris, was also in attendance to talk about how her daughter was murdered by a man who was let out on parole after being charged as a violent offender. If passed, the law is expected to be called Aniah’s law. Photo by Jamie Browder.
Alabama Attorney General speaks to Pell City
