After having to postpone time and time again to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kim Isbell was finally able to hold the Miss Pell City Pageant June 6 at CEPA.
Isbell directss both the Miss Pell City Pageant which is held in the spring and the Miss Logan Martin Pageant which is held in the fall. Under the Natural Beauties of Alabama, contestants wishing to compete in the local pageants learn how to celebrate fairness, community and fellowship.
Miss Pell City Pageant receives donations to help fund prizes and this year Isbell Land and Excavating sponsored a $500 scholarship.
“These girls walking across a stage and being judged on their walk, beauty, dress, and poise requires amazing bravery and that makes them all winners,” Isbell shared.
This year, Mindy Owens was crowned Miss Pell City and awarded the $500 scholarship. Kaitlynn Frazier was named Ms. Pell City and Rebekah Williams was crowned Teen Miss Pell City.
Other winners included, Mini Miss Pell City Charlie Crocker, Little Miss Pell City Campbell Thompson, Young Miss Pell City Jacie Ree Jenkins, Miss Pell City Beauty Lila Henderson, Petite Miss Pell City Gracelyn Bristow, Tiny Miss Pell City Amelia Gallegly, Baby Miss Pell City Rayleigh Batson and Toddler Miss Pell City Sadie Miller.
“I enjoy seeing young girls in pageants building self-confidence and making life-long friends,” said Isbell.
