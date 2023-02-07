Tom Mayer
TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has issued a notice of violation Feb. 1, to Alabama Oil & Gas Recovery Inc., directing the former used oil transporter to take action to properly close its tank systems and container storage areas at its transfer facility in Trussville and remove and properly manage materials stored there.
Alabama Oil & Gas Recovery has ceased operations at the facility at 2400 Blackjack Road in Trussville, according to ADEM. ADEM determined the company failed to properly close the tank systems and container storage area, and failed to remove or decontaminate containment systems, contaminated soils and structures and equipment contaminated with used oil. In addition, the company did not have a current Alabama Used Oil Transport Permit.
ADEM personnel inspected the site on Jan. 24. Water monitoring downstream of the site has shown no impacts to water quality.
The department directed that Alabama Oil & Gas Recovery, Inc. submit a response detailing what actions have been or will be taken to address the violations within 30 days of receipt of the notice, ADEM wrote in the notice of violation.
Specifically, the department required that Alabama Oil and Gas Recovery, Inc. immediately secure and stabilize the site to prevent release of contaminants and to submit a written closure plan describing the steps that will be taken by Alabama Oil & Gas Recovery, Inc. to remove and properly manage all material currently in storage at the facility, decontaminate or properly manage all equipment used during the operation and closure of the facility, and remove or decontaminate all impacted soils at the facility. The closure plan must include the planned schedule for implementation of the plan.
ADEM said it retained the option to take additional action, including the imposition of monetary penalties, for the noted violations as well as for failure to comply with the requirements of this notice.
Attempts by the News-Aegis to reach Alabama Oil & Gas Recovery received no response by email. The company’s website is no longer active and a phone number listed for the business is no longer in service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.