A working group of representatives of Alabama government agencies, legislators and associations have formed to review the response to the fire at the vegetative waste disposal site near Moody and is accepting comments from the public.
“The working group will be looking at how the state can be better prepared in terms of resources, coordination and authority if a similar emergency happens in the future,” Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) Director Lance LeFleur said. “We want to hear from the public — their comments, ideas and suggestions — about what changes are needed. This email address provides an easy, simple way to communicate that to the group.”
In addition to LeFleur, the working group includes: Jeff Smitherman, director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency; Rick Oates, state forester with the Alabama Forestry Commission; Rick Pate, commissioner of Agriculture and Industries; Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama; Greg Cochran, executive director of the Alabama League of Municipalities; State Sen. Lance Bell, R-Pell City; State Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville
According to ADEM, the group will review the response to the fire; identify shortcomings or gaps in authority and resources to respond to such emergencies; address current state laws, regulations and resource levels; and develop recommendations for improving responsiveness to such emergencies.
Comments can be emailed to moodyworkgroup@adem.alabama.gov. The email address can also be accessed through ADEM’s website, www.adem.alabama.gov, or at www.moodyfireupdate.com.
