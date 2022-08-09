Pell City complex

The Pell City Library is located within the Pell City Municipal Complex, curbside service is available if needed.

 Photo by Jamie Browder

On Sunday, the Pell City Public Library welcomed actress and storyteller, Dolores Hydock in connection with the Adult Summer series. She presented her newest story "Castles and Cathedrals," a story of ragtime dancers, social revolutionaries, and the magic of public libraries.

