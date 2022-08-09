On Sunday, the Pell City Public Library welcomed actress and storyteller, Dolores Hydock in connection with the Adult Summer series. She presented her newest story "Castles and Cathedrals," a story of ragtime dancers, social revolutionaries, and the magic of public libraries.
Actress, storyteller Dolores Hydock visits Pell City library
