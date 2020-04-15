A staff member at Pell City Animal Control found a plastic tote of puppies duct taped shut at the centers gate Monday morning.
Thankfully a staff member found them when they arrived of it could’ve been a very bad situation according to the centers Facebook post. The four puppies were slightly dehydrated from being taped inside the tub.
The center in closed until further notice due to COVID-19. Adoptions will continue on a case by case basis with an approved adoption application. If you have an approved application, they will set up an appointment for you to come in and adopt the pet you applied for.
The center is encouraging anyone who knows the owners of these puppies to contact the center at 205-814-1567
