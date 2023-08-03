Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, St. Clair and Winston. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible through mid-day Friday. Total rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts may result in isolated flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&