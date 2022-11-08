The 75th Annual National Veterans Day Parade will once again follow its original route throughout Downtown Birmingham on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.
“Each year, we want to remember and honor our nation’s Veterans who have given so much of their lives — and some even life itself — and this year, we get to show our gratitude on a bigger scale,” said Mark Ryan, president of the National Veterans Day Foundation.
The 75th Annual National Veterans Day Parade will include a mixture of Veterans service organizations, armed forces and local Alabama military supporters. Joining some of the Veterans of Alabama are color guards, high school band performances, drill teams, and an especially popular highlight — The Budweiser Clydesdales.
The event will be broadcast live via nationalveteransday.org for those who cannot attend onsite. To commemorate the parade’s 75th year, plans have been set to send the livestream link to VA Hospitals nationwide.
For more information, visit nationalveteransday.org.
