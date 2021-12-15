Bowman shooting arrests

(L-R) Smith and Ayala

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests in the shooting of a 14 year-old-male in Pell City on Sunday. 

Christopher Seth Smith, 18, was charged with six counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and reckless endangerment.

Micah Anton Ayala, 18, of Bessemer has been charged with attempted murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and reckless endangerment.

Smith and Ayala were taken to the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville.

A 14 year old male was also arrested. The juvenile was charged with six counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. The juvenile was taken to Coosa Valley Detention.

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you