Last Saturday, June 5, was the latest edition of the Pell City Hometown Block Party, hosted by the Pell City Chamber of Commerce.
The event was declared a huge hit after residents from all over the county showed up in droves despite the possibility of bad weather, including a light drizzle early on in the event. However, the modest rain around 3 p.m. did not slow down guests from having a good time.
The Block Party, lasting from 3-9 p.m., stretched through Downtown Pell City., going all the way down to Monkey Bizniss and Sweet Sue’s, while the other direction went one street past the St. Clair County Courthouse. The event also extended beyond Cogswell Ave., going all the way down to the St. Clair News-Aegis and the parking lot of the Pell City Police Department.
The stage, located in the middle of it all, across the intersection from El Cazador, featured multiple performances throughout the day, including Jamison Taylor School of Music, The Leverton Brothers, HWY 77, Kudzu and The Wingnuts.
The event featured dozens of vendors from over St. Clair County, with t-shirt stands, funnel cake stands, Chick-Fil-A, city departments and more making an appearance. There were also multiple sections showing off old-school cars and new-school cars to the attendees.
“A lot of work goes into making such a large event and we are so grateful to all of our sponsors, volunteers, the Pell City Police Department and Fire Departments, the Pell City Street Department, our vendors and amazing entertainment that helped make the Block Party a success,” Urainah Glidewell, executive director of the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, said.
This was the first Hometown Block Party in two years, with last year’s event cancelled due to it being just months after the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in America.
“It was wonderful to see our community enjoying the 2021 Pell City Block Party. It felt that we were back to normal seeing everyone’s smiling faces,” Glidewell said.
